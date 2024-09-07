Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 572,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $4,151,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $266.19 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

