Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $266.20. 3,324,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,567. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average is $255.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

