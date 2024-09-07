Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,890 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $33,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.20. 3,324,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,790,567. The firm has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.73. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

