Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

DQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Daqo New Energy from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.26.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.25). Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $219.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,728,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,496,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,610 shares during the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,181,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 103.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 943,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

