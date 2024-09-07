Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.59

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.59 and traded as low as $3.43. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 18,136 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $2.09. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

