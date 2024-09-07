Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,131 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $12,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $1,915,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 2.6 %

Datadog stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.20. 3,311,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,442. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 335.00, a P/E/G ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $138.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,822,395.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 576,500 shares of company stock worth $70,322,713. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

