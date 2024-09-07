Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.19. 1,380,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,639,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAY. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Research analysts predict that Dayforce Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,600,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

