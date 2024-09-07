DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
View Our Latest Report on DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies Price Performance
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DBV Technologies
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.