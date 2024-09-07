DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DBVT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $77.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.68.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

