Decred (DCR) Price Tops $11.28 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $183.89 million and $1.69 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.28 or 0.00020632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00076306 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006817 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,303,627 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.