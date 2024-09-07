Decred (DCR) Price Tops $11.28 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $183.89 million and $1.69 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.28 or 0.00020632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00076306 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006817 BTC.
- EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.
- Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Aion (AION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Decred
Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,303,627 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Decred Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
