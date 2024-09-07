dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.57 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and $10,224.83 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00115125 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011919 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99937706 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $16,276.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.