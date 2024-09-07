DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.92. 7,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 350,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

DiamondHead Trading Down 4.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

About DiamondHead

(Get Free Report)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.