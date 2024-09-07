DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives $36.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $36.43 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

