Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,452 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 1.03% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $18,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,621,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,729,000 after acquiring an additional 254,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 97,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock opened at $27.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.33.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

