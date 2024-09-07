Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.69 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.10.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

