Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Sold by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,760 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 157.1% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 754.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAR traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 129,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,874. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.