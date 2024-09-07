Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0950 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion and $764.83 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009881 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00116183 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000176 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,857,646,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
