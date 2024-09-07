Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Trading Down 2.1%

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.40 and last traded at $74.40. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.03.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services business in Germany, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.

