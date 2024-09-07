Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:DY opened at $170.06 on Monday. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $196.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.29.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,728,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,117,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

