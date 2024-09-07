Dymension Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market cap of $256.51 million and approximately $9.62 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,032,853,888 coins and its circulating supply is 201,747,877 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,032,811,297 with 201,657,122 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.24577093 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $11,401,541.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

