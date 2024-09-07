Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DYN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.04 per share, with a total value of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,042,842.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,207.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Cox purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,676 shares of company stock worth $5,270,510. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,440,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,669,000 after buying an additional 1,110,629 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 2,663,910 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,517,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,881,000 after buying an additional 114,888 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

