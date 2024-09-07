Dynex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $714,300.29 (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Dynex coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynex has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynex has a market cap of $29.98 million and $714,300.29 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dynex Coin Profile

Dynex’s launch date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 95,058,712 coins and its circulating supply is 95,062,587 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 95,041,208.32222629. The last known price of Dynex is 0.30612982 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $673,675.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

