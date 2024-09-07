EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. 8,207,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,317,011. The stock has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.98.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

