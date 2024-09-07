EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $103.66. 193,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.14.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

