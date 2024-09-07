EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 1,332 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $243.60. 754,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.