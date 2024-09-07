EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.43 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in DoorDash by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total value of $14,686,759.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,651,994.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 436,359 shares of company stock worth $48,534,873. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,546. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.41, a PEG ratio of 768.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

