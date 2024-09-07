EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 2,783 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 864,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,510,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 38.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 233,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,008,000 after buying an additional 64,979 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 397,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.40. 4,312,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,427,167. The firm has a market cap of $341.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $199.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

