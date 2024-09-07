EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 6,620 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 555.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,791,760.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,699,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,815 shares of company stock valued at $99,973,606 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.92.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.45. 981,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.82%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

