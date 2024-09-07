EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases 7,753 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.82. 14,964,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,454,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $813.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

