EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $268,686,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fortive by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after buying an additional 1,045,245 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,577,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,929,000 after buying an additional 878,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15,382.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 630,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,782. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTV

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.