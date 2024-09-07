Electroneum Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $31.44 million and $907,444.70 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000758 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,746,655 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

