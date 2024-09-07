Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 27th

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 2.9 %

EKTAY stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.21. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $359.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

