Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on September 27th

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Elekta AB (publ) Trading Down 2.9 %

EKTAY stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.21. Elekta AB has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $359.76 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

