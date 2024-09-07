Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOL. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Northland Securities lowered Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In other news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 26,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,122.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,655,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,926.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Emeren Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Emeren Group by 160.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

SOL opened at $1.89 on Monday. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $113.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

