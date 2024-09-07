Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.16. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 63,702 shares.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.