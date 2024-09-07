Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.36. 609,484 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 641,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of C$368.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 1.3512476 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

