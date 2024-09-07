ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $4.22 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and $10.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008637 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013446 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,102.32 or 1.00002194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007870 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00374345 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.