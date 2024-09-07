Ethereum Classic Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $225.29 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.61 or 0.00032257 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $225.29 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,623.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.54 or 0.00557867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00116183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00311525 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00082648 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,642,968 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

