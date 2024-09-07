Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75 and a beta of 1.30. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eton Pharmaceuticals
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.