Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75 and a beta of 1.30. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,529,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares in the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

