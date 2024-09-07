Evercore ISI Upgrades Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $35.00 price target on the airline’s stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.80 price target on the stock. Melius reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $29.00 to $28.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of LUV opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,475,988 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 629.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,590,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $45,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $166,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,789,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

