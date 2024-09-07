Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.47. Evotec shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 4,903 shares trading hands.

EVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the second quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

