Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis Sells 685 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total transaction of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,173.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sara Louise Faivre-Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.93, for a total transaction of $129,417.05.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE AGM opened at $183.85 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $140.44 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day moving average of $186.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.46). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $406.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth about $24,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,253,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.