Fetch.ai Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $93.92 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $93.92 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00001990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00040425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00013150 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006776 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

