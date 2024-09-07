FG Merger (NASDAQ:FGMC) Shares Up 7.5%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.52. 50,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 35,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

FG Merger Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

FG Merger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.