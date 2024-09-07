Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the period. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,081,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 593,356 shares during the last quarter.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:JHMB opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend
John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.