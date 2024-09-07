Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $3.50 Million Position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the period. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 2.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,081,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 620,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 593,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JHMB opened at $22.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44.

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.