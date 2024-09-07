Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Raises Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVDV opened at $66.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $54.17 and a 52-week high of $69.64.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

