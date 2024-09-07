Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 87,408 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,408 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 766,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after purchasing an additional 190,641 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,306,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 143.8% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 115,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 68,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

