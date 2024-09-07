Fifth District Savings Bank’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 10th (NASDAQ:FDSB)

Fifth District Savings Bank’s (NASDAQ:FDSB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, September 10th. Fifth District Savings Bank had issued 5,459,473 shares in its initial public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $54,594,730 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Fifth District Savings Bank’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

FDSB stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. Fifth District Savings Bank has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Fifth District Savings Bank which provide all banking services. Fifth District Bancorp, Inc is based in NEW ORLEANS.

