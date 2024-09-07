Financial Contrast: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) & Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intrum AB (publ) and LM Funding America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $12.65 0.32 LM Funding America $18.48 million 0.32 -$15.94 million ($4.14) -0.58

Intrum AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrum AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrum AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A LM Funding America -69.53% -34.88% -32.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and LM Funding America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrum AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of LM Funding America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intrum AB (publ) beats LM Funding America on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services. It also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; e-commerce services comprising credit management, payment solutions, and collection services; accounts receivables services that include invoice, payment booking, monitoring of due dates, reminder, and collection services; and financing and portfolio investment services. Intrum AB (publ) was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

