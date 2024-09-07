Financial Survey: Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) and Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grail $109.74 million 3.59 N/A N/A N/A Aclarion $53,947.00 27.90 -$4.91 million N/A N/A

Grail has higher revenue and earnings than Aclarion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grail N/A N/A N/A Aclarion -10,967.15% -910.84% -218.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Aclarion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grail 0 0 0 0 N/A Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aclarion has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 717.44%. Given Aclarion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Grail.

Summary

Aclarion beats Grail on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grail

GRAIL, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company develops Galleri, a screening test for asymptomatic individuals over 50 years of age; and DAC, a diagnostic aid for cancer tests to accelerate diagnostic resolution for patients for whom there is a clinical suspicion of cancer. It is also developing minimal residual disease and other post-diagnostic tests. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Menlo Park, California. GRAIL, Inc. operates as a former subsidiary of Illumina, Inc.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

