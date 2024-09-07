First Atlantic Nickel (CVE:FAN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.10

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (CVE:FAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. First Atlantic Nickel shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

First Atlantic Nickel Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

First Atlantic Nickel Company Profile

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, cobalt, gold, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned option to acquire TL Nickel Project located in the Churchill Province of Labrador, Canada.

