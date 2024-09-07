FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.33.

FSV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $177.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.26. FirstService has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $181.23.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in FirstService by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 35.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FirstService by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

